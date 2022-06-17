LawCall
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo welcomes three African Lions to the family

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some exciting news for the Alabama gulf coast Zoo! Three new African lions have officially been added to the family.

Siblings Daniel, Chadwick, and Regina were born at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG aquarium.

The zoo said they need to quarantine for 30 days before being introduced to their other lion.

Joel Hamilton, Executive Director of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo said the new lions could play a big role in the survival of their species.

“These animals represent an awesome opportunity for Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and lions in North America and the development of new genetic lines of these lions and helping out the population within North America,” said Hamilton.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo was approached by the zoological association of America to become a partner in establishing new genetic lines within the North American population of African lions.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will be working with other zoos across the U.S. to monitor and control the breeding of the African lion population to ensure the future of African lions in North America!

