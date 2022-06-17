AAATC’s Crab Louis

Ingredients:

1 lb crabmeat

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup chili sauce

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1/2 Tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp pickle relish

1/3 cup minced peppers

1/3 cup minced celery

1 Tbsp horseradish

1/4 tsp salt and pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except crab and mix well. Make a nice salad and place crabmeat on top. Top with sauce and a hard boiled egg. This is from a Ralph and Kacoo cookbook - it should be fantastic!

Crab Louis is traditionally a salad that was served on a bed of lettuce with Dungeness crab, creamy crab dressing, topped with tomato, a hard-boiled egg, and asparagus. You could also add avocado to the salad, or even serve this in individual salad cups for a unique display and delicious appetizer. You could compare this recipe to a chicken salad or tuna salad recipe - it can be served in many ways, from on a roll, crackers, or lettuce salad.

