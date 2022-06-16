LawCall
UA, City of Tuscaloosa agree on alcohol sales at games

Bryant-Denny Stadium
Bryant-Denny Stadium(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A step closer to alcohol sales at Alabama games. There is now an agreement between the University of Alabama and the city of Tuscaloosa over beer and wine sales at Coleman Coliseum and Bryant-Denny Stadium, according to University officials.

The two sides had a public disagreement in February over the sales.

The issue flared up when city leaders wanted to include an alcohol service fee to help cover the cost of providing police and fire protection during on-campus events.

UA pushed back. Now, that there’s an agreement; wine and beer sales will proceed.

In turn, UA will establish a scholarship program to fund annual scholarships for sworn police officers and firefighters and their children as a way to ‘honor’ those who protect the community.

The Southeastern Conference lifted a ban on alcohol sales in public seating areas of on-campus stadiums in 2019, leaving the final decision to universities.

WBRC will update details on the sales as we get them.

