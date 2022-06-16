Tree falls on house in Hoover during Wednesday evening storms

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Hoover confirm a tree fell on a house in Hoover during storms Wednesday evening briefly trapping the occupant in her bedroom.

The incident happened on South Burbank Drive in Hoover.

We’re told the occupant of the home was briefly trapped in her bedroom, but she was not injured.

In another report Wednesday evening in Bluff Park, a tree fell on some power lines on Chapel Road.

v (WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.