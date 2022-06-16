‘This was a tragic accident’: 3-year-old girl drowns in Lake View community

LAKE VIEW, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3-year-old girl drowned in the area of the Tannehill Preserve in McCalla on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to the Lake View Police Department.

Lake View Police Department, Lake View Fire Department, McCalla Fire Department and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Medical Deputies responded to the Tannehill Preserve Community Pool where a 3-year-old victim was found. Investigators said she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Lakeview Police said, “This was a tragic accident.”

