Shelia Brown’s: Chicken Pot Pie

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:

4 large fresh chicken breasts

2 large cans of Veg-all

2 cans of Cream of Chicken soup

1 can of cream of celery soup

1 medium onion sliced

Crust ingredients:

1 1/2 cup of Self rising flour

1 1/2 cup of milk

2/3 cup of mayonnaise

Directions:

Boil chicken in seasoned water. Cut or shred to liking. Put in pan. Layer seasoning salt, Garlic salt, onion powder, black pepper and dash of salt. Mix Veg-all, cream of chicken soup, cream of celery soup in bowl and put in dish. Mix crust ingredients and put on top of dish. Bake 350• about 1:15 until crust is golden brown.

