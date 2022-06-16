Shelia Brown’s: Chicken Pot Pie

Ingredients:

4 large fresh chicken breasts

2 large cans of Veg-all

2 cans of Cream of Chicken soup

1 can of cream of celery soup

1 medium onion sliced

Crust ingredients:

1 1/2 cup of Self rising flour

1 1/2 cup of milk

2/3 cup of mayonnaise

Directions:

Boil chicken in seasoned water. Cut or shred to liking. Put in pan. Layer seasoning salt, Garlic salt, onion powder, black pepper and dash of salt. Mix Veg-all, cream of chicken soup, cream of celery soup in bowl and put in dish. Mix crust ingredients and put on top of dish. Bake 350• about 1:15 until crust is golden brown.

