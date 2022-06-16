LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Self-proclaimed ‘hope dealer’ stakes out street corner to spread message of encouragement

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s no secret these are troubling times no matter where you turn with the war in Ukraine, high gasoline prices, inflation and political uncertainty.

But one man in west Alabama has taken it upon himself to shine through the muck with a message of encouragement and he’s doing it for all to see.

Jeff McDowell is quite open about what led him to this point - he credits God for kicking a 30 year addiction. And now he’s using his background as a catalyst to offer hope.

You can find McDowell three days a week at the corner of 15th Street and McFarland Boulevard holding up a sign that says ‘God loves you.’ McDowell does not think it’s a coincidence to be doing what he’s doing when you factor all that’s going on in the world today.

“Every time I come out here and hold that sign is to give people of Tuscaloosa or maybe somebody passing through, give them some hope and some encouragement because like you said with gas prices and the chaos going on with the world, it’s already written in scripture what it’s going to be like, but these people need some hope. There’s people riding through these intersections looking at their cell phones,” said Jeff McDowell.

McDowell says he’s gotten a few ‘honks’, and some not so pleasant responses, but the majority has been positive. He says he’ll be back at his spot again Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
What is a red flag law? Does Alabama have one?

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
BBRC helps local Black-owned businesses capitalize on World Games foot traffic
Neighborhood president accuses BPD of unnecessary force
Birmingham man says he was attacked by police while trying to help with a neighborhood shooting
COVID-19 cases are creeping back up in our state. The positivity rate back in the double-digits...
Where does Alabama stand in the pandemic now?
Fairfield fire investigation
Birmingham Fire fights house fire in Fairfield