Self-proclaimed ‘hope dealer’ stakes out street corner to spread message of encouragement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s no secret these are troubling times no matter where you turn with the war in Ukraine, high gasoline prices, inflation and political uncertainty.

But one man in west Alabama has taken it upon himself to shine through the muck with a message of encouragement and he’s doing it for all to see.

Jeff McDowell is quite open about what led him to this point - he credits God for kicking a 30 year addiction. And now he’s using his background as a catalyst to offer hope.

You can find McDowell three days a week at the corner of 15th Street and McFarland Boulevard holding up a sign that says ‘God loves you.’ McDowell does not think it’s a coincidence to be doing what he’s doing when you factor all that’s going on in the world today.

“Every time I come out here and hold that sign is to give people of Tuscaloosa or maybe somebody passing through, give them some hope and some encouragement because like you said with gas prices and the chaos going on with the world, it’s already written in scripture what it’s going to be like, but these people need some hope. There’s people riding through these intersections looking at their cell phones,” said Jeff McDowell.

McDowell says he’s gotten a few ‘honks’, and some not so pleasant responses, but the majority has been positive. He says he’ll be back at his spot again Saturday morning.

