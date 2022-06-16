LawCall
Reports: Two AL men fighting in Ukraine now missing in action

Two U.S. veterans from Alabama who were in Ukraine assisting in the war against Russia haven't been heard from in days and are missing.
Two U.S. veterans from Alabama who were in Ukraine assisting in the war against Russia haven’t been heard from in days and are missing.
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Two Americans who have been fighting alongside the Ukranians have been reported missing. Both are from Alabama and one of them is a Tuscaloosa native.

Alex Drueke’s mom says she hasn’t heard from her son in a week. She got a text from him that day saying “going dark for almost all of tomorrow...possibly the next day too.”

In a statement to WBRC, the family says the 39-year-old former Army staff sergeant Alex Drueke and current volunteer in the Ukrainian Army is missing in action following a skirmish with Russian forces in east Ukraine. The family says Drueke’s platoon came under heavy fire on June 9. Drueke and another volunteer soldier Andy Huynh, also from Alabama haven’t been seen since.

“He’s one of the most loyal Americans you would ever hope to meet, and he was proud to serve his country and he said mom I really need to go and help fight in Ukraine because if Putin is not stopped there he’s not going to be satisfied. He’ll become embolden and eventually Americans will be threatened and he needs to be stopped now,” Bunny Drueke, Alex’s mom said.

We’re told Drueke left the U.S. in mid-April, entering Poland legally and make contact with Ukrainian forces from there. His family says he’s been training Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate drones and other weapons prior to being assigned to accompany the platoon.

Tuscaloosa Councilman Kip Tyner is close with the Drueke family and says they are holding out hope their loved one will be found safe. The family is now anxiously waiting to get more information.

“Of course they are extremely nervous and upset over what they don’t know. We’re all praying for them and praying that they’ll get some good news,” Tyner said.

We did receive statements from Senators Richard Shelby, Tommy Tuberville and Representative Terri Sewell who are monitoring the situation and keeping the families in contact with the State Department and U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

