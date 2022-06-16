Proud doesn’t even begin to describe Sonny DiChiara’s parents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have watched Auburn baseball this season, you know the Hoover alum, Sonny DiChiara, is a fan favorite, and a huge part of Auburn’s success.

Proud doesn’t even begin to describe how his parents feel.

You don’t rake in 22 homers, the most by an Auburn player since 2010, by doing the minimum.

“It’s been more special because he’s had to earn it,” Michael DiChiara said.

“Because he put in the time when it wasn’t even required,” Lara DiChiara added.

Sonny’s stand-out year for Auburn just adds to the pride Lara and Michael feel toward their son.

“Honestly the experience for him, just to be a part of all of that, it’s wonderful,” Lara said. “It’s something I never would have dreamed of.”

Auburn baseball is in the first baseman’s blood - even though his dad played catcher for the Tide. His mom spent her college years on the diamond with the Tigers.

“You know having the connection with baseball and all that, being a Diamond Doll, I don’t know, it’s just kinda different,” Lara said.

As they pack for Omaha, Lara’s making sure every good luck charm from this season makes the trip.

“There’s the SEC games,” Lara said while sorting through tickets.

She’s kept tickets and this stress bee.

“A little couple made this for me at the game,” Lara said.

“And I’m not superstitious, I just have had the same clothes on for four months,” Michael added.

The good luck items are important, but the number one thing the DiChiara’s are bringing to the College World Series is their unconditional support.

“Just let him know how excited we are, and tell him I love him and all those kinda mom things,” Lara said.

And those mom things never go away, even when your son is the SEC Co-Player of the Year.

“I talked to him maybe five minutes today, I had to call and ask a question about his dog right now,” Lara said.

See the best college players in the country are just like us... always gotta figure out what to do with your pets on trips.

Sonny enters the College World Series leading the country in on-base percentage.

We’ll see if he gets on base again, Saturday at 6 against Ole Miss.

