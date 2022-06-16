One person dead after train and vehicle collide in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a traffic incident involving a train and a vehicle, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Police were called to the scene in the 900 block of 17th Street SW Thursday evening.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.