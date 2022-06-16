LawCall
One person dead after train and vehicle collide in Birmingham

WBRC Breaking News
WBRC Breaking News(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a traffic incident involving a train and a vehicle, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Police were called to the scene in the 900 block of 17th Street SW Thursday evening.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

