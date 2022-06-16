New waterpark opening in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a new place to splish-n-splash in Cullman.

Wildwater, a 12-acre waterpark, will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17. Park hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The grand opening ceremony will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. There will be live music, swag bags for the first 50 guests on Friday, June 17, Saturday, June 18, & Sunday, June 19, as well as fun competitions and season pass giveaways.

WildWater in Cullman (WildWater in Cullman)

Wildwater is located at 1707 Main Avenue SW.

It’s the vision of Cullman’s Parks, Recreation, & Sports Tourism (CPRST) which has been an innovative leader in providing quality recreation opportunities to the residents of Cullman and the surrounding areas for over 30 years

WildWater special features include the following:

Four Splash Pad Stations

Oasis Bistro, The Gully Snack Shack, and Iceberg Frozen Treats

Breakers: Cocktails and Cold Beverages

Nearly 45 Foot LED Wall

Fifteen Cabanas

Nine Giant Funbrellas

WildWater’s 22,000 square foot wave pool was given the name “RipTide” during WildWater’s Youth Focus Group meeting with local students and features eight different wave patterns. Also, the park boasts ten “thrill slides” perfect for adventure seekers.

WildWater offers a total of 18 waterslides, multiple splash stations and a drift river. Details on the newest slides include the following:

Blue Hurricane: one of a kind with no other like it in the U.S.

CannonBowl: one/two-person raft ride with a 43-foot drop

Tornado Wave: one/two-person raft ride with a 43-foot drop

Rally Racer: 4-person mat racer with rally points, timing and scoring and a 43-foot overall drop

TurboTWISTER: high speed body slide with an overall drop of 55 feet

Kids Zone - 7 miniature versions of the larger water slides with a play area perfect for little water lovers

“Cullman is growing, with nearly 25% of our population under the age of 18,” said Mayor Woody Jacobs, Mayor of the City of Cullman. “WildWater is a great addition to the overall plans we have for the families and youth within our community.”

WildWater has numerous food options ranging from light snacks to full meals and family packs. Cabana rentals will also be available during the season, and a luxury pavilion is available for bookings now. The pavilion is a perfect booking for birthday parties and larger celebrations.

Guests will enjoy savings nights, events, and opportunities throughout the season, including Twilight Tuesdays, where visitors can enjoy exclusive access to the newly expanded area every Tuesday at a discounted rate from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Splash-In Movie nights will also take place at the wave pool on select Thursday nights with a 50% savings on admission.

“The development of WildWater is a key part of the larger Sports and Events District, centrally located in the heart of Cullman,” said Nathan Anderson, Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Executive Director. “WildWater will draw thousands of people to Cullman and will also provide a great outlet for local residents to enjoy family fun without having to leave the area.”

Once the new Sports and Events Center is complete, the district will have 10 tournament basketball courts, 19 volleyball courts, 9 baseball/softball fields, five soccer fields, a large events center, a wellness center, an indoor aquatic center, and a regional water park.

For more information on WildWater Cullman’s attractions, ticket prices, savings events, dates for the Splash-In Movies, concession menus, cabana rentals, and party bookings, visit here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.