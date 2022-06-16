More extreme heat today, mild rain chances

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still experiencing quite the heat wave. Yesterday we came close to tying records in several places in our area.

Today Heat Advisories and Heat Warnings are taking place across the southeast and even into the Ohio Valley.

It’s mid-June with the hottest temps so far this year, and we still have July and August to go!

Looking out at some of our live cameras this morning, we see a little bit of cloud cover—but we also see slightly cooler temps to get the day started.

We have seen a lot of areas drop into the upper 60s this morning, such as Haleyville, Pell City, Cullman and Oneonta.

AccuTrack Radar is showing no rain for us as of the 4am hour, but we did have some late and overnight showers and thunderstorms move through.

Showers coming out of southwest Alabama are dissipating over Mississippi this AM.

Looking at the next 24 hours we have some stubborn cloud cover hanging in there, with temps climbing into the low 90s by noon. Highs today could come close to reaching 100 degrees in Tuscaloosa today, with several cities in west Alabama in the upper 90s.

Central and east Alabama will likely top out in the mid to upper 90s today.

Rain chances only stand at about 20-percent for this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning’s temps are forecast to just bottom out in the upper 70s, setting the stage for an even hotter afternoon tomorrow. The National Weather Service is contemplating issuing an Excessive Heat Warning, but we could see some showers and storms develop ahead on a frontal boundary tomorrow, and that could lower our temps.

Once the front pushes through Friday night—we are expecting drier air by the weekend.

Especially by Sunday, when dewpoints could drop into the low 60s.

Our 7-day forecast shows oppressive heat hanging in there through Friday…then drier air going into our new workweek, with temps warming into the mid to upper 90s again by mid week.

Stay cool!

