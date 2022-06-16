LawCall
Local HVAC businesses feeling the pain of inflation

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your air conditioning unit is probably working overtime this week and that can put a big strain on it.

Local HVAC businesses are feeling the pain of inflation. In some cases, they are having to pass that along to customers.

At OnTime Service, owner Kerry Adkins says pretty much everything across the board costs more. Adkins tells us all the major manufacturers had a 10-15% increase at the first of the year. He anticipates more increases at some point. Another big impact on him is the price of gas.

Atkins has raised prices on customers on some things but he’s trying to hold the line on other things. One silver lining is that OnTime bought things they know they needed before prices went up so if your AC goes out, odds are they can hopefully fix it in a timely fashion.

“We bought the things that we use the most of so if yours is a pretty standard size and configuration those are easier. If yours happens to be a little bit out of the ordinary sometimes those take a little bit longer,” Adkins said.

Like a lot of businesses, On Time has struggled over the past couple of years to recruit, train and retain employees. They now have a full-time recruiter looking for quality workers.

