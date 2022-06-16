LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Leaving your children or elders in the car can turn deadly

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is uncomfortably hot right now, but in your car, temperatures are dangerously high.

It takes just ten minutes for your car to heat up by twenty degrees and only minutes for your child to be seriously at risk.

Most parents hear about hot car deaths and say that could never happen to me, but tragically it does happen every year and it can happen quickly.

Heat strokes happen when the core body temperature reaches about 104°F and a child can die when their body temperature reaches 107°F.

“Your car temperature can go up nineteen degrees in ten minutes. So you don’t want to leave anything, a pet or person in the car whether they are young or old. You need to do reminders if it is a young child that you may not remember, put a reminder in the back seat or something in the car that will allow you to remember to take them out of the car,” said Children’s of Alabama Director of Health Education and Safety Center Marie Crew.

Kidsandcars.org has more tips in its “Look before your Lock” campaign, including making a habit of opening all the doors in your car every time you park.

They also warn to keep your doors locked at home and teach your child if they happen to get in the car, to honk the horn to get your attention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
What is a red flag law? Does Alabama have one?

Latest News

Saving money and staying cool
HVAC experts busy as temperatures spike
Source: WBRC video
BBRC helps local Black-owned businesses capitalize on World Games foot traffic
'God loves you': Man shares message of encouragement
Self-proclaimed ‘hope dealer’ stakes out street corner to spread message of encouragement
Neighborhood president accuses BPD of unnecessary force
Birmingham man says he was attacked by police while trying to help with a neighborhood shooting