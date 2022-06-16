Leaving your children or elders in the car can turn deadly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is uncomfortably hot right now, but in your car, temperatures are dangerously high.

It takes just ten minutes for your car to heat up by twenty degrees and only minutes for your child to be seriously at risk.

Most parents hear about hot car deaths and say that could never happen to me, but tragically it does happen every year and it can happen quickly.

Heat strokes happen when the core body temperature reaches about 104°F and a child can die when their body temperature reaches 107°F.

“Your car temperature can go up nineteen degrees in ten minutes. So you don’t want to leave anything, a pet or person in the car whether they are young or old. You need to do reminders if it is a young child that you may not remember, put a reminder in the back seat or something in the car that will allow you to remember to take them out of the car,” said Children’s of Alabama Director of Health Education and Safety Center Marie Crew.

Kidsandcars.org has more tips in its “Look before your Lock” campaign, including making a habit of opening all the doors in your car every time you park.

They also warn to keep your doors locked at home and teach your child if they happen to get in the car, to honk the horn to get your attention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.