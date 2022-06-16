HVAC experts busy as temperatures spike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your air conditioning unit is hard at work right now, so how can you make sure it keeps working all summer long?

That is where HVAC experts like the OnTime Service team comes in. They have had one of their busiest weeks ever, with over 600 calls coming in on Monday alone.

While they have answered calls and requests all across central Alabama, experts stress there are some things you can try at home to get the best out of your AC system.

“If you haven’t changed your filter in three months it is time,” said OnTime Service President Kerry Adkins. “Make sure the weeds are cut back from around it. There are no leaves piled up around it. Anything like that.”

Still for the best results, licensed experts also need to do routine maintenance to lengthen your system’s life span and effectiveness.

“That is a big thing. If you do the maintenance, the system will last longer and run more efficiently. They estimate that for every year you don’t maintain your system it loses 5% in efficiency.”

Still, running the cooling units on full blast can be pricey, so how can you cut costs all while remaining cool?

“Keep your curtains closed. If there is an area of your house where the sun hits it, definitely keep your curtains closed because that heat will come in and kind of create that greenhouse effect for you. Use ceiling fans because a lot of the time if you can just get some airflow, it feels cooler than it actually is in your house.”

Another tip is never turning your system fully off, but just bumping the temperature up when you leave the house. That way the unit isn’t working overtime to keep your home cool.

