LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

HVAC experts busy as temperatures spike

One local business received more than 600 calls asking for an expert amid the surging temperatures
Saving money and staying cool
Saving money and staying cool
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your air conditioning unit is hard at work right now, so how can you make sure it keeps working all summer long?

That is where HVAC experts like the OnTime Service team comes in. They have had one of their busiest weeks ever, with over 600 calls coming in on Monday alone.

While they have answered calls and requests all across central Alabama, experts stress there are some things you can try at home to get the best out of your AC system.

“If you haven’t changed your filter in three months it is time,” said OnTime Service President Kerry Adkins. “Make sure the weeds are cut back from around it. There are no leaves piled up around it. Anything like that.”

Still for the best results, licensed experts also need to do routine maintenance to lengthen your system’s life span and effectiveness.

“That is a big thing. If you do the maintenance, the system will last longer and run more efficiently. They estimate that for every year you don’t maintain your system it loses 5% in efficiency.”

Still, running the cooling units on full blast can be pricey, so how can you cut costs all while remaining cool?

“Keep your curtains closed. If there is an area of your house where the sun hits it, definitely keep your curtains closed because that heat will come in and kind of create that greenhouse effect for you. Use ceiling fans because a lot of the time if you can just get some airflow, it feels cooler than it actually is in your house.”

Another tip is never turning your system fully off, but just bumping the temperature up when you leave the house. That way the unit isn’t working overtime to keep your home cool.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
What is a red flag law? Does Alabama have one?

Latest News

TN mom helps hundreds of moms struggling to find baby formula
TN mom helps hundreds of moms struggling to find baby formula
Source: WBRC video
Leaving your children or elders in the car can turn deadly
Source: WBRC video
BBRC helps local Black-owned businesses capitalize on World Games foot traffic
'God loves you': Man shares message of encouragement
Self-proclaimed ‘hope dealer’ stakes out street corner to spread message of encouragement