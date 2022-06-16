Hoover PD give ‘all clear’ after investigating suspicious package at business

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police spent Thursday afternoon investigating a suspicious package found in front of Crunch Fitness on Highway 31.

Police gave everyone the ‘thumbs up’ around 1:25 p.m. which means the package is secured.

The gym and surrounding businesses were evacuated.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

