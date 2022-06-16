Homewood residents displaced after apartment evacuates building due to structural damage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families in 12 Homewood apartment units have been forced to evacuate because property managers found structural damage in the building.

A dozen or so residents at The Valora at Homewood apartment complex evacuated Tuesday night because of structural beam issues. One unnamed resident tells WBRC they only had about a half-hour’s notice to grab their stuff and get out. The complex’s management told residents in a letter later put on their doors that the fire department knew about the building problem and would come check for evacuation, but fire officials tells WBRC that isn’t true.

“They should have alerted the fire department that they had a structural issue with their building,” Homewood Fire Chief Mark Shannon said.

Shannon said he found out Wednesday morning, after the evacuation, that the Valora at Homewood was evacuating residents for structure damage.

“They stated in the letter that they sent out to residents that we were aware of it, and was going to come up there to make sure everyone evacuated, but we were never notified.”

Shannon said for fire safety concerns, the department needs to know of any structure damage within city limits. He met with the property management early Wednesday morning to investigate.

“The apartment complex had a structural engineer come take a look at it,” Shannon said. “There is enough damage that he stated that they were going to keep the residents out until they could figure out how to fix it.”

One displaced resident tells WBRC they aren’t allowed back into their apartments right now and have no timeline on when they can go home. She said she is worried about looters since the building is vacant.

“If the floor collapsed, you could have someone hurt,” Shannon said. “But, also with the building settling like it is, you could have some electrical issues, wire getting pinched inside the building that can cause a fire.”

He said Homewood Fire just did an inspection on the property back in December and they had minor violations.

“We are not structural engineers,” Shannon said. “So, there may be stuff that was happening that we didn’t see during that inspection, but they did correct all of the violations that we found during that inspection.”

Shannon said the city engineer is also set to look at the rest of the still occupied apartments, in case something similar is happening to those buildings.

But, for the evacuated residents, Shannon said he’s hoping for an update from the complex soon.

“They are supposed to keep the fire department updated on when it will be that they think the structure issues can be fixed,” Shannon said.

One resident tells WBRC because they were told to evacuate so quickly, many of them only have the clothes on their backs and can’t go back inside to get more things.

WBRC did reach out to the property management for an update on when they can return, but did not hear back.

