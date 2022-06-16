LawCall
Homewood Athletes Win Gold at Special Olympics USA

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An exciting accomplishment for an exceptional group of athletes out of Homewood.

10 athletes from The Exceptional Foundation’s volleyball team won gold in their division at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

The 10 gold-medal winners are Seth Bokatzian, Leland Farrington, Josh Garner, Andy Jordan, Ethan Keller, Nicole Mack, Tim Rothe, Christopher Smiley, Dawson Taylor, and Merrill Ward.

The team competed at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando June 8-14.

5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states participated at the games.

“We are so proud of our team,” Bastar says. “They played their hearts out this week and won their final match against a very tough Texas team. All of their hard work and dedication has paid off, and now they are ready to celebrate.”

