Food Bank of Central Alabama helping feed more than 33,000 Jefferson County kids this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With school out for the summer and the cost at the grocery store rising, many families are working to keep their kids fed and full over the next few months.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is going to help feed more than 33,000 kids by the end of August for their summer meal program.

Interim Executive Director Nicole Williams said one in four kids in Jefferson County are food insecure, which means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

The food bank has been battling high inflation costs and supply struggles to get food in, but they are still able to help feed around 600 kids a day spread throughout 13 different locations.

They are giving meals out to local YMCAs, churches, and summer schools. Kids get a lunch with fresh fruits and veggies and a snack to take home.

“As a kid, you shouldn’t have to worry about where your next meal is coming from,” Williams said. “So, we are thrilled to partner with some of these community organizations that offer programs with kids to just make sure they are getting nutritious meals.”

This summer meal program will end in mid-August when school starts back, but the food bank will do a similar meal plan for kids in after school programs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.