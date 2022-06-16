LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Food Bank of Central Alabama helping feed more than 33,000 Jefferson County kids this summer

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With school out for the summer and the cost at the grocery store rising, many families are working to keep their kids fed and full over the next few months.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is going to help feed more than 33,000 kids by the end of August for their summer meal program.

Interim Executive Director Nicole Williams said one in four kids in Jefferson County are food insecure, which means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

The food bank has been battling high inflation costs and supply struggles to get food in, but they are still able to help feed around 600 kids a day spread throughout 13 different locations.

They are giving meals out to local YMCAs, churches, and summer schools. Kids get a lunch with fresh fruits and veggies and a snack to take home.

“As a kid, you shouldn’t have to worry about where your next meal is coming from,” Williams said. “So, we are thrilled to partner with some of these community organizations that offer programs with kids to just make sure they are getting nutritious meals.”

This summer meal program will end in mid-August when school starts back, but the food bank will do a similar meal plan for kids in after school programs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
What is a red flag law? Does Alabama have one?

Latest News

Apartment rental prices are continuing to rise.
Older adults in Birmingham-metro struggling with high rent prices
Hoover City Schools added 13 new buses with air conditioning to its fleet this week.
Hoover City Schools working to add air conditioning to all buses
Structural issues force apartment residents out of homes
Homewood residents displaced after apartment evacuates building due to structural damage
Hoover City Schools add air conditioned buses
Hoover City Schools add air conditioned buses