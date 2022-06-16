Firefighters stick to basics in fighting heat wave

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s more than hot outside! It was 97 degrees at 12:15 Thursday afternoon in West Alabama. Just imagine an even greater temperature if you’re a firefighter fighting a fire in full gear.

We know firefighters have their turn-outs, gear they have to wear to battle a blaze that can reach around 300 degrees. But this is what they do and do it very well, regardless of whether it’s cold or hot.

Lt. Jeff Woods knows all too well what it feels like to put on 30 pounds of gear to fight a fire, add another 30 pounds or so if he has to strap on an air tank.

“I mean it’s pretty heavy. These are going to be the ones that really will weigh you down and that’s where you’ll trap the most heat in your core,” said the 20-year veteran.

The blazing furnace outside has no respect for what people do for a living, all the more reason firefighters prepare to deal with the heat by hydrating before they come to work.

“With these guys as soon as the alarm comes in, get dressed under a minute and ready to go. We want to take precaution, stay hydrated all day long. The biggest thing is? When we do take the call we try to get our guys out of the gear as soon as possible,” said Lt. Woods.

Yet on the flip side when it’s cold? The triple liners inside the coats come in handy.

“When it’s cold? It’s a totally different scenario. You wanna stay warm, so it’s a love-hate relationship for sure,” he said.

“When they get done working we want to break it down as soon as possible,” Woods added.

Lt. Woods estimates 30% of the monthly calls that come in to Fire Station Number One are fire-related calls with the rest being medical.

“With the medical calls we won’t have all that gear,” he said.

The fire station is quiet, no 911 calls came in during our shoot, but Lt. Woods has been around long enough to know that can change on a dime and when it does they’ll be ready to face the heat no matter how it comes.

“Get ready for the next call because you got to stay on top of it,” he said.

Heat exhaustion is the number one fear firefighters face during a fire in the summer especially when those temperatures reach in the upper 90′s.

