Energy experts recommend ways to keep your home cool

Making changes to your thermostat or changing lightbulbs are just a few simple ways to conserve energy.(WVIR)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s heating up! Which means your energy costs are probably going up.

Alabama Power says there are a few things you can do to manage energy efficiency.

Things like attic insulation and keeping your thermostat set to around 78 F can make a difference.

Check out Energy Saving Tips for more suggestions!

