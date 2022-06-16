Energy experts recommend ways to keep your home cool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s heating up! Which means your energy costs are probably going up.

Alabama Power says there are a few things you can do to manage energy efficiency.

Things like attic insulation and keeping your thermostat set to around 78 F can make a difference.

Check out Energy Saving Tips for more suggestions!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.