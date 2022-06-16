Davidson nail salon owner sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault, forcing labor on employee

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Davidson nail salon owner from Charlotte has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted for physically assaulting and forcing the labor of a nail shop technician.

Thuy Tien Luong, 38, was convicted on Jan. 8, 2021, following a five-day trial. After her sentence, she will have two years of supervised release and be ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution to the victim.

Evidence presented at trial established that Luong compelled the victim’s labor from Oct. 2016 to June 2018 through a variety of coercive means. She physically, emotionally and verbally punished the victim when she disobeyed her or failed to perform the required labor to her satisfaction.

Luong beat the victim with nail salon tools, including cuticle clippers, nail files and brooms, leaving the victim with scars, bruises and marks. She also falsely claimed that the victim owed her a debt of $10,000, made her sign a debt contract and threatened to go to the police if the victim did not continue to work to pay off the fabricated debt.

“Luong’s egregious criminal conduct is a form of human trafficking that not only exploited our nation’s labor laws, but also subjected the victim to unspeakable harm, including physical and mental abuse,” said Special Agent in Charge Ronnie Martinez, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in North Carolina and South Carolina. “Thankfully, HSI and its law enforcement partners have put an end to Luong’s activity and she is facing appropriately severe consequences. Pursuing human traffickers and protecting their victims remains a top priority of HSI.”

The victim also said Luong threatened to ruin her family by threatening to tell them information that would negatively impact her relationship with them.

Luong’s scheme caused the victim to continue working for her until a particularly violent assault led the victim to report Luong to the Davidson Police Department.

“This defendant used psychological coercion, debt bondage and violence to break down the will of one of her employees, exploit her vulnerabilities and force her to work long hours under threat of serious harm,” said assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “There continues to be no place for such cruel conduct in our society, and the Department of Justice remains committed to identifying and eliminating human trafficking.”

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

