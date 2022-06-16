LawCall
Center Point to celebrate 20 year anniversary with major festival

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Center Point will celebrate a major milestone Saturday June 18, its 20th anniversary!

Residents voted to become a city in March 2002.

The 20th anniversary festival will from 12-4 at Reed Harvey parked on Polly Reed Road.

Mayor Bobby Scott said there will be plenty of vendors, food trucks, and fun for the entire family.Scott said 20 years is young for a new city and although Center Point has had its challenges, they are moving in the right direction.

“Moving forward. We’re growing. There’s a lot of new construction, new project that we’re getting ready to start. But, we don’t want to forget about our past because in order to know where you’re going, you have to know where you’ve been,” Scott exclaimed.

Center Point is still accepting vendors. There’s no fee.

Send an email to setthestagecre8tive@gmail.com

