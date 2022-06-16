LawCall
Birmingham Police officer in stable condition following accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Police officer is recovering following an accident in the 100 Block of 19th Street South.

Investigators said shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, a community member called the Birmingham 911 Communications Division to report an officer-involved accident in the 100 Block of 19th Street South. South Precinct officers arrived on the scene and observed a Birmingham Police patrol vehicle that had collided into a utility pole and barrier fence at the scene of the old Alabama Power Company building.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and took the officer to UAB Hospital to receive treatment. The preliminary investigation reveals the officer was on patrol traveling northbound on 19th Street South before colliding into a utility pole.

At this time, investigators do not believe the officer had his lights or sirens activated nor was he responding to a call for service. There were no other parties involved nor injured.


The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation by the Birmingham Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Birmingham Police said, “Out of respect for the officer and his family’s privacy, we wish to not identify the officer at this time. We are happy to report the officer is in stable condition and has been responding to communication. The Birmingham Police Department would like to wish our officer a safe recovery.”

