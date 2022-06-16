BBRC helps local Black-owned businesses capitalize on World Games foot traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games is bringing a lot of attention and people to the Magic City and a small business center is making sure some local entrepreneurs are highlighted.

The Birmingham Business Resource Center is partnering with MasterCard to showcase these local businesses as part of the World of Opportunity Vendor Program.

People from around the world will descend upon Birmingham in just three weeks for the World Games, and guests can count on seeing more than athletic competitions.

“For the past 25+ years, the Birmingham Business Resource Center has been serving historically disadvantaged businesses, and of course Black-owned businesses are key to that demographic, and we are so excited to be partnering with communities here in Birmingham.”

Mona Lisa Morris helps lead the Birmingham Business Resource Center, which is behind the Civil Rights District Marketplace.

Black-owned businesses, entertainers, and artisans will be highlighted during the five-day event at Kelly Ingram Park.

“Being a part of the World of Opportunity Vendor Program, we are so excited to be able to include a lot of small businesses that may otherwise not get an opportunity to capitalize on the economic impact that is coming with all of the world to Birmingham next month, and we’re anticipating at least a half a million people,” Morris said.

BBRC said the merchant market honors the trailblazers who paved the way for equity in Alabama and shows the world Birmingham’s progress.

“We want people to understand and see how even though many of them only know of Birmingham from its unique history, of course, and we all know related to the civil rights movement, we want them to see what Birmingham is today. So, we’re really excited to be able to bring them to the Civil Rights District to have a bit of that history, but really show them what we are today,” Morris explained.

More than 20 vendors have been secured for this event, along with 10 food trucks, and entertainers from our area and around the country.

The Civil Rights District Marketplace is happening, July 8th, 9th, and 10th, and will reopen July 15th and 16th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.