Alabama to play Gonzaga in 2022 C.M. Newton Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats announced the Crimson Tide will face Gonzaga in the 2022 C.M. Newton Classic presented by Legacy Credit Union in December.

The game will be played on December 17, 2022, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

Tickets to the 2022 C.M. Newton Classic will be available for purchase as a game add-on ticket in the University of Alabama’s men’s basketball season ticket package this July. Ticket will go on sale to the public later this fall. To be the first to know when tickets go on sale, sign up for the C.M. Newton email list here.

Former basketball head coach at Alabama, C.M. Newton paved the way for diversity and inclusion as he was the first to integrate the men’s basketball team.

The C.M. Newton Classic presented by Legacy Credit Union once again honors his legacy and what he stood for.

ABOUT THE C.M. NEWTON CLASSIC

The C.M. Newton Classic, presented by Legacy Credit Union, is a neutral-site basketball game honoring former University of Alabama men’s basketball coach C.M. Newton. The game first took place at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on December 21, 2021. It featured Alabama vs. Davidson, and the final score was 79-78 Davidson. The game was hosted and managed by Knight Eady, a Birmingham-based sports marketing and event company. The idea of the game came from C.M. Newton’s legacy and the role he played in integrated the men’s basketball team at the University of Alabama. A donation was made to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute on behalf of the game and Knight Eady.

