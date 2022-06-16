2022 All-USFL team announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heading into the final regular-season weekend and then the playoffs in Canton, Ohio, the United States Football League announced the inaugural All-USFL Team.

From a league of nearly 400 players, the USFL said 25 were selected (for 27 positions) because of their consistently exceptional on-field play that inspired millions of football fans across America and around the world.

“The quality of football has been outstanding during our first USFL season. That’s a testament to our players and our coaches. It was very competitive for our players to be honored and make the inaugural All-USFL Team,” said Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “There were a lot of players worthy of recognition, so our coaches had multiple tough decisions to help select these players. They were voted as the best in our league, representing 27 positions on offense, defense, and special teams. We’re grateful for their belief in our mission in the USFL and proud to honor their commitment to excellence day in and day out in our inaugural season. They represent the best of our players still chasing their dreams and still playing the game they love, the ultimate team sport, the great game of football.”

With 11 positions on the All-USFL Team offense, the backfield has New Orleans Breakers Quarterback Kyle Sloter (2-time Offensive Player of the Week and first in passing yards), New Jersey Generals Running Back Darius Victor (first in rushing touchdowns), and Michigan Panthers Running Back Reggie Corbin (first in average rush yards per game). On the outside are two of the USFL’s most dynamic playmakers in Generals Wide Receiver KaVontae Turpin (first in receiving yards) and Birmingham Stallions Wide Receiver Victor Bolden Jr. (second in receptions). Breakers Tight End Sal Cannella (leads tight ends in receiving yards) is joined on the offensive line by Breakers Center Jared Thomas, Stallions Guard Cameron Hunt, Generals Guard Garrett McGhin, Generals Tackle Terry Poole, and Tampa Bay Bandits Tackle Jarron Jones.

The 11 spots on the All-USFL Team defense starts with Houston Gamblers Defensive End Chris Odom (first in sacks) and Breakers Defensive End Davin Bellamy (tied-third in sacks and tied-third in tackles for losses). The interior line is anchored by Breakers Defensive Tackle Reggie Howard Jr. and Generals Defensive Tackle Toby Johnson. Arguably, linebacker is the deepest pool of talent in the USFL, and the best-of-the-best are Gamblers Linebacker Donald Payne (first in tackles) Stallions Linebacker DeMarquis Gates (2-time Defensive Player of the Week), and Breakers Linebacker Jerod Fernandez (second in tackles). In the defensive backfield are Philadelphia Stars Cornerback Channing Stribling (first in interceptions), Gamblers Cornerback Will Likely (tied-second in interceptions), Generals Safety Shalom Luani (tied-second in interceptions) and Pittsburgh Maulers Safety Bryce Tornedon (leads safeties in tackles).

The All-USFL Special Team includes Stars Kick Returner Maurice Alexander (first in kickoff return yards), Generals Punt Returner KaVontae Turpin (first in punt return yards), Stallions Kicker Brandon Aubrey (first in kicking points scored), Bandits Punter Brandon Wright (first in punt average), and Stallions Special Teamer Victor Bolden Jr. (first in all-purpose yards).

In addition to viewing the link for USFL Statistical Leaders, here is the All-USFL Team for each of the eight teams (positions awarded):

New Jersey Generals (7)

RB Darius Victor

WR KaVontae Turpin

OT Terry Poole

OG Garrett McGhin

DT Toby Johnson

S Shalom Luani

PR KaVontae Turpin

New Orleans Breakers (6)

QB Kyle Sloter

TE Sal Cannella

C Jared Thomas

DE Davin Bellamy

DT Reggie Howard Jr.

LB Jerod Fernandez

Birmingham Stallions (5)

WR Victor Bolden Jr.

OG Cameron Hunt

LB DeMarquis Gates

K Brandon Aubrey

Special Teamer Victor Bolden Jr.

Houston Gamblers (3)

DE Chris Odom

LB Donald Payne

CB Will Likely

Philadelphia Stars (2)

CB Channing Stribling

KR Maurice Alexander

Tampa Bay Bandits (2)

OT Jarron Jones

P Brandon Wright

Pittsburgh Maulers (1)

S Bryce Torneden

Michigan Panthers (1)

RB Reggie Corbin

Three different players on the 2022 All-USFL Team will be honored as Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Most Valuable Player. Those awards, along with Sportsman of the Year and Coach of the Year, will be announced next week leading into the inaugural USFL Playoffs. Three postseason games will be held at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. On Saturday, June 25, Playoff Game 1 has the Generals battling the Stars, while Game 2 has the Stallions facing the Breakers. The winners will play each other in the inaugural USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster at hofvillage.com or theUSFL.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.