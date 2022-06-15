LawCall
Woman rescued after train vs vehicle crash in Clanton
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Clanton Police are investigating crash involving a train and a vehicle.


It happened Wednesday afternoon on Logan Road.

Police say a woman did not yield at the railroad track and the train hit her vehicle.

The woman was trapped, but was rescued. She was airlifted to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

