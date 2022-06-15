What happens in AL if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Supreme Court is set to deliver another round of opinions Wednesday that could include overturning Roe v. Wade. A draft opinion leaked last month shows the court leaning towards reversing the 50-year-old precedent.

Depending on what the Supreme Court decides, things may not change overnight in Alabama according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

On Capitol Journal last Friday, Marshall says the state is preparing its next legal options should the supreme court overturn Roe vs Wade. If that happens, Marshall says the state would then work to have the state’s pre-Roe ban that was temporarily blocked by a federal judge lifted.

There’s also two other injunctions Marshall says the state will work to overturn as well.

“It doesn’t flip the switch automatically to allow for whatever exists in current Alabama to be the law again. In fact we have a couple of injunctions that are in play and so one of the things we’re doing in preparation for the Dobbs decision is to be looking at what do we have to proactively do to dissolve those injunctions,” Marshall said.

Marshall says a constitutional amendment passed by voters 4 years ago would help the state defend Alabama’s near total ban on abortions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.