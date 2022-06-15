‘We just want to say thank you’: Family of fallen Meridian police officer talks to WBRC

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of fallen Meridian, Mississippi Police Officer Kennis Croom sat down with WBRC FOX6 News Reporter Kelvin Reynolds to talk about how they want him remembered.

Officer Croom was shot and killed last Thursday while responding to a domestic call.

The past few days have been very emotional. They lost a loved one, thought about cherished memories and then returned to the immediate reality of what life will be like without him in their lives.

Kelvin Croom, Kennis’ father, told us there’s been a lot to do planning a celebration of life service for the fallen officer. “We just want to say thank you. I have been places and everybody has been supporting. And I would like to say this, yes we are hurting but we are also celebrating,” Kelvin Croom expressed.

They also have tried to support one another. During an extensive interview, the family shared personal stories of Kennis Croom, a 30 year-old husband and father of three children, growing up as a child, how he became interested in law enforcement, as well as the interesting story of how “they” chose his name during a sporting event. They wanted his first name to begin with the letter “K” but had trouble deciding on one until Kelvin Croom took the family to a Birmingham Barons minor league baseball game. “And all of a sudden up to bat, Kennis Smith! And we looked around, Kennis! So whoever that player is from 1991 that played against the Birmingham Barons, Kennis is named after you,” Tamara Croom, Kennis’ sister, explained with a smile on her face.

The Crooms also wanted to help another family suffering because of the domestic incident where officer Croom lost his life. The suspect charged in Kennis Croom’s death, Dante Bender, is also accused of killing his pregnant fiance’ during the same crime. That double shooting also left four children without a mother. The Crooms met with a family member of those children and have promised to support them at this difficult time. “So I told her and it was emotional, but I told her that the Croom Foundation would make sure that those four children were taken care of for school in the fall without hesitating. And she just weeped. And to answer your question. That’s kind of how I dealt with it,” Kennis’ brother Kevin told WBRC.

Public remembrances of Kennis Croom will start Thursday. A memorial service is planned at Meridian High School in Mississippi in his memory. Croom’s funeral is Saturday afternoon.

