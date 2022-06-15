Trussville PD assisted Argo PD following traffic stop off I-59; person in custody

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is in custody after they ran off following a traffic stop on I-59, according to Trussville Police who assisted Argo Police with the case.

Lt. Riner, with the Trussville Police Department, said TPD assisted the Argo Police Department who conducted a traffic stop at the 143/Deerfoot Parkway Exit.

Officers confirmed one of the people in the vehicle ran off after the stop, but was later taken into custody.

It happened before 9:00 a.m.

A mother told WBRC her child’s daycare center was put on lockdown during the search of the area.

We are working to get more information about the suspect.

