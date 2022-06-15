Teen among 4 killed in Florida murder-suicide

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (WKMG) - Four people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Florida on Tuesday and among the dead is a 15-year-old boy who called 911 saying he had been shot.

Casselberry Chief of Police Larry Krantz says his officers were first called to the teen’s apartment in the Carrington Park Community last Thursday, just five days before a man killed his wife, mother-in-law and stepson.

“We don’t see a history of violence involving these individuals. So, through the investigative efforts thus far, we’re trying to determine why? What led to this particular incident occurring?” Krantz said.

Brittany Young lives in a unit nearby.

“It was just a whole bunch of police cars coming nonstop. They had their guns drawn and they were banging down the door. I mean, it was just like something out of a movie,” Young said.

Another neighbor says she heard the gunshots and the community is heartbroken after learning about the tragedy.

“It is disturbing. My heart goes out to the families,” neighbor David McIntosh said.

While police say there was no history of violence between the victims and suspect, they were told about two unreported incidents of possible domestic violence by witnesses.

