LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Police: Chick-fil-A employee shot by driver over milkshake dispute

Police say a DoorDash driver shot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his order. (Source: KYW)
By Joe Holden
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A disagreement over a milkshake escalated into a shooting at a Philadelphia Chick-fil-A restaurant on Monday.

The incident ended with a 17-year-old employee getting hit in the leg and a suspect landing in custody.

Philadelphia police said a disgruntled customer driving for DoorDash lost his cool and fired a gun at the restaurant.

“We are not going to tolerate kids doing the right thing with individuals firing a gun over something minor,” said Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Walker.

A bullet from the gun hit a team member with the fast-food restaurant in the leg.

According to police, the argument started when only one milkshake was included in the driver’s order, who was demanding a second.

Authorities said the driver pulled out a gun and placed it on his lap.

A manager then brought employees back into the store before the shooting happened, with the driver taking off.

But eventually, police said they tracked the driver to an address where positive identification was made.

Authorities said they asked the district attorney’s office to seek a high bail to keep the man behind bars.

The injured employee is expected to survive the shooting, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clare Huddleston - 11 A.M. Anchor
Clare Huddleston announced as anchor of WBRC’s 11 a.m. newscast to debut later this fall
Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman
Irene Harper Tutten recently passed away in Hoover.
Jefferson Co. Coroner locates family of Hoover woman who recently died
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute
Shooting at High Pointe Apartments
B’ham PD: 24 year old dies following shooting at apartment complex pool

Latest News

Misty Clark found dead in Dora
Person of interest arrested in Dora death investigation
Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Long lines in Nevada as Republicans pick key Senate nominee
WBRC Federal interest rates impact
What a third hike in interest rates could mean for consumers
WBRC Busting gas myths
WBRC Busting gas myths
WBRC Federal interest rates impact
WBRC Federal interest rates impact