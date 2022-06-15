People lose homes in apartment fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Several apartments burned in a fire at a complex in Fairfield on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The first started at 448 Fairfax Drive. This is the address for the Chateau Glen Oaks.

There are no reports of any injuries. No word on how many units burned.

Apartment fire investigation (WBRC)

