LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila - Chicken Quesadillas

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup bell pepper diced (colors of choice)
  • 1 cup black beans canned, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 cup corn (canned, frozen or fresh)
  • 1/2 cup onion diced
  • 2 cloves garlic minced or crushed
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • 4 medium flour tortillas
  • 2 cups shredded cheese*
  • 1-2 cups cooked, cooled, shredded chicken

Instructions

1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a medium pan over medium-high heat. Add the oil, bell peppers, black beans, corn, onion, garlic, cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes or until the bell peppers and onions of softened. Turn off heat and stir in the cilantro.

2. In a clean skillet over medium heat, add a flour tortilla. Top with cheese, cooked veggies mixture, cooked chicken, and another layer of cheese. Place another tortilla on top and cook, flipping once, until golden on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Slice and serve with sour-cream cilantro sauce.

*Notes

For the cheese: You have many options. You can use shredded mozzarella, a Mexican blend, pepper jack, Monterey jack, cheddar, or your favorite melting cheese.

Optional add-ins: cooked carne asada steak, grilled shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
What is a red flag law? Does Alabama have one?

Latest News

Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila: Chicken Quesadilla
Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila: Chicken Quesadilla
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
Automatic Seafood and Oysters chef wins prestigious award
Bob Sykes BBQ: Finger Licking Pork Nachos
Bob Sykes Bar B Que Finger Licking Pork Nachos
Bob Sykes BBQ: Finger Licking Pork Nachos
Bob Sykes BBQ: Finger Licking Pork Nachos