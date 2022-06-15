Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila - Chicken Quesadillas

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup bell pepper diced (colors of choice)

1 cup black beans canned, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup corn (canned, frozen or fresh)

1/2 cup onion diced

2 cloves garlic minced or crushed

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup chopped cilantro

4 medium flour tortillas

2 cups shredded cheese *

1-2 cups cooked, cooled, shredded chicken

Instructions

1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a medium pan over medium-high heat. Add the oil, bell peppers, black beans, corn, onion, garlic, cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes or until the bell peppers and onions of softened. Turn off heat and stir in the cilantro.

2. In a clean skillet over medium heat, add a flour tortilla. Top with cheese, cooked veggies mixture, cooked chicken, and another layer of cheese. Place another tortilla on top and cook, flipping once, until golden on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Slice and serve with sour-cream cilantro sauce.

*Notes

For the cheese: You have many options. You can use shredded mozzarella, a Mexican blend, pepper jack, Monterey jack, cheddar, or your favorite melting cheese.

Optional add-ins: cooked carne asada steak, grilled shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms.