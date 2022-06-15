LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Man arrested, accused of attempting to make pipe bomb

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Talladega County is arrested on accusations of trying to build a pipe bomb according to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore. Sheriff Kilgore says Ryan Blake Montgomery is charged with attempting to commit an explosive or destructive device.

Sheriff Kilgore said law enforcement was alerted by police in Montgomery after a series of alarming social media posts.

He is being held at the Talladega County Jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clare Huddleston - 11 A.M. Anchor
Clare Huddleston announced as anchor of WBRC’s 11 a.m. newscast to debut later this fall
Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman
Irene Harper Tutten recently passed away in Hoover.
Jefferson Co. Coroner locates family of Hoover woman who recently died
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute
Shooting at High Pointe Apartments
B’ham PD: 24 year old dies following shooting at apartment complex pool

Latest News

Misty Clark found dead in Dora
Person of interest arrested in Dora death investigation
WBRC Federal interest rates impact
What a third hike in interest rates could mean for consumers
WBRC Busting gas myths
WBRC Busting gas myths
WBRC Impact of Roe v. Wade decision in Alabama
WBRC Impact of Roe v. Wade decision in Alabama
WBRC Federal interest rates impact
WBRC Federal interest rates impact