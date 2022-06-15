Man arrested, accused of attempting to make pipe bomb

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Talladega County is arrested on accusations of trying to build a pipe bomb according to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore. Sheriff Kilgore says Ryan Blake Montgomery is charged with attempting to commit an explosive or destructive device.

Sheriff Kilgore said law enforcement was alerted by police in Montgomery after a series of alarming social media posts.

He is being held at the Talladega County Jail.

