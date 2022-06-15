LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

High gas and food prices push consumers to cut spending elsewhere

The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is alarming for the U.S. economy.
The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is alarming for the U.S. economy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The high cost of gas and food is forcing many Americans to cut spending on other items, and it suggests a slowdown in the economy’s main driving force.

The monthly government reading on retail sales showed a drop of .3% in May compared to April.

Gas station spending rose 4% in May compared with the month before and was up more than 43% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, spending at grocery stores – where prices are also higher – rose 1.2% compared with April and was up nearly 9% from a year ago.

A strong job market and rising wages have kept consumer spending at a strong pace in recent months.

The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores, however, is alarming for the U.S. economy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
What is a red flag law? Does Alabama have one?

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers move COVID-19 shots closer for kids under 5
FILE - Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, listens to a speaker at a press conference, May 4,...
Jan. 6 panel releases video of lawmaker’s Capitol tour before attack
Marvin McClendon
74-year-old Cullman County man indicted on murder charge in 1988 cold case
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, freed from court oversight after decades