LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Grits and Gouda’s Shortcut Teriyaki Chicken Skewers with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Shortcut Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Tenders
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Grits and Gouda Southern Shortcut Recipes

Equipment

  • Grill, 10-inch skewers

Ingredients

  • 12 chicken tenders (tenderloins) about 2 pounds
  • 1 cup Teriyaki sauce or marinade, divided, plus more for brushing (I used Sweet Baby Ray’s)
  • 1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 3 tablespoons coconut milk canned but not sweetened
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 12 wooden or metal skewers
  • Chopped green onions, fresh cilantro leaves, chopped peanuts (optional)

Instructions

  • Place the chicken tenderloins in a large plastic zip-top bag or in a shallow casserole. Add 2/3 cup of the teriyaki sauce to the chicken and squeeze the bag to coat the chicken. Seal the bag and refrigerate at least 8 hours up to 24 hours for maximum flavor.
  • Thirty minutes before ready to grill the chicken, if using wooden skewers, soak them in water in a zip-top bag or casserole dish. This will help prevent the skewers from burning while grilling.

Spicy Peanut Sauce

  • Whisk together 1/3 cup sauce, peanut butter, coconut milk and crushed red pepper flakes. For a thinner sauce, add more teriyaki sauce, 1 tablespoon at a time. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour to meld flavors.
  • Prepare a gas or charcoal grill according to manufacturer’s directions to achieve medium-high heat (about 375F to 400F degrees).
  • Remove the chicken from the zip-top bag and thread each one onto a skewer and place on a large plate; discard this marinade.
  • Coat the grill grates with vegetable oil and immediately place the chicken skewers on the grill. Close the lid and cook for 6 minutes or until grill marks appear on the underside of the chicken. Turn chicken over with tongs and grill 5 minutes or until chicken registers 165F degrees with an instant read thermometer. If desired, brush with additional teriyaki sauce just before removing from the grill.
  • Place the chicken skewers on a clean plate and serve with Spicy Peanut Sauce or over rice. Garnish with green onions, fresh cilantro, and chopped peanuts, if desired.

Notes

The second shortcut is using chicken tenderloins. No slicing or trimming involved! To serve the peanut sauce warm, microwave at HIGH for 30 seconds, stirring until smooth. Microwave 20 seconds or until warm. Marinate the chicken in a large sealable plastic bag or airtight container. If using a plastic bag, be sure to double check the seal! How long do you grill chicken tenders on the grill? Grill the tenderloins on a charcoal or gas grill about 11 minutes, turning once, or until an instant read thermometer registers 160 degrees. If your tenderloins are rather large, cut them in half lengthwise or add 2 additional minutes grilling time.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
What is a red flag law? Does Alabama have one?

Latest News

Shortcut Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Tenders
Shortcut Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Tenders
Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila: Chicken Quesadilla
Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila - Chicken Quesadillas
Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila: Chicken Quesadilla
Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila: Chicken Quesadilla
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
Automatic Seafood and Oysters chef wins prestigious award