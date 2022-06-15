Former Hale Co. High School band director accused of soliciting sex act with student

HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The former band director at Hale County High School was charged with three counts of Soliciting Sex Act with a Student, according to court records.

Court documents state Adam Mowrer approached a 16-year-old student through email and in-person with “inappropriate sexual in nature messages” in May 2022.

Mowrer was arrested.

Hale County Superintendent Michael Ryans said Adam Mowrer is no longer employed by the Hale County Board of Education. Ryans said Mowrer had already resigned before he was charged.

Superintendent Ryans released this statement:

“This was an unfortunate incident and we take pride in keeping our students safe. We are especially thankful for the relationship we have established with the Moundville Police Department, and we are continuing to develop better ways to keep everyone safe.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.