First Alert for more heat and the chance for strong storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It was another scorcher yesterday with many spots climbing into the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. We will repeat the same thing today. The heat advisory continues for today and has been extended into tomorrow. It is set to expire at 7 PM Thursday. When you combine the heat and the humidity, it could feel like it is at or above 105°F. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the afternoon hours and stay hydrated. We are starting the day very warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry, but we are dealing with some cloud cover to start out the day. A few areas south of I-20 saw some thunderstorms yesterday, but most of us ended up dry. We have a slightly higher chance of storms today, but not everyone will see rain unfortunately. Plan for a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. We will introduce a 40% chance for scattered storms this afternoon and evening. We could see a few lingering showers and storms overnight. The best spots to see storms will be along and south of I-20. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk - threat level two out of five - for areas along and south of I-20/59. The severe threat lowers in northwest Alabama. The main concern with any storm that becomes strong or severe will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail the size of quarters, and frequent lightning. Just make sure you have ways to receive critical weather information.

First Alert Weather (wbrc)

First Alert Weather (wbrc)

Hot and Mostly Dry Thursday: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll likely end up with a partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs back into the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures approaching 105°F. You’ll want to continue to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities between noon and 6 PM. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm, but most of the models keep us relatively dry.

Next Big Thing: The only change in the weather pattern will be our humidity levels as we approach the weekend. Friday will remain hot and muggy. It would not surprise me if the heat advisory got extended into Friday. We’ll likely end up back into the mid to upper 90s with a partly cloudy sky. Humidity levels will likely remain high. A weak cold front is forecast to move into our area Friday night into Saturday morning. We could have enough lift to produce widely scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon, evening, and into early Saturday morning. Any storm that forms could become strong. If you see rain Friday, consider yourself lucky. Rain chance at 30%.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be hot and dry. Saturday will be the transition day. We’ll likely start the day cloudy with high humidity levels. Dew points will likely lower as we head into Saturday afternoon and evening. We’ll stay dry with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 90s. Sunday is Father’s Day and Juneteenth. I think our best weather day of the next seven days will be on Sunday. Humidity levels will be very low, so it won’t feel muggy at all. Plan for slightly cooler temperatures Sunday morning with many spots in the upper 60s. We’ll likely see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 90s. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. With dry air in place, I doubt we’ll see any heat advisories across the area.

Heat Builds Next Week: I see no sign of heat relief going into next week. In fact, models hint that it could trend slightly hotter than this week. Next week is shaping up to be a dry heat. Plan for a mostly sunny sky for the first half of next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Some of our long-range models agree that some spots in Central Alabama could see highs in the 98°F-102°F range. Overnight lows will end up in the low to mid 70s. Pattern continues to remain dry for most of next week. We may see increasing rain chances by next Friday and Saturday.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center continues to watch an area of low pressure slowly develop in the southwestern Caribbean near the coast of Nicaragua. They continue to show a medium chance it could become a tropical depression or storm in the next three to five days. Models hint something could form by this weekend, but it will likely remain weak since it is close to land. If it receives a name, it will be called “Bonnie”. It will not have any impact on our weather or the United States. The rest of the tropics remain quiet.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.