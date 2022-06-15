LawCall
Crews search river for 2 missing men who tried to save boy

The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare to enter a drainage ditch on Monday,...
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare to enter a drainage ditch on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wis.(Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Recovery crews are searching for two men who were swept away by fast-moving water in a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Milwaukee after jumping in to try to save a 10-year-old boy.

Officials say a volunteer helping to search the shoreline found the boy’s body Tuesday in the conjoining Kinnickinnic River, more than a mile from where he fell in.

The youngster was identified by family as Mohammad Arman, who would have turned 11 on July 4.

Family members say the child’s father and a family friend followed him into the drainage ditch Monday evening.

Witnesses say the men and the child were swept into a tunnel that runs under a road.

Crews are searching the river Wednesday for the missing men.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What is a red flag law? Does Alabama have one?

