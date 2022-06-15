LawCall
Congressman Aderholt helping a family locate Lawrence County man in Ukraine

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) is now helping locate a Lawrence County, Alabama man who has not been heard from in Ukraine in a more than a week.

“The family of Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, of Trinity, Alabama in Lawrence County, reached out to my office this week. Huynh, a former U.S. service member, volunteered to go fight with the Ukrainian Army in their current war against Russia.

“According to Huynh’s family, they have not been in contact with him since June 8, 2022, when he was in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine. As you can imagine, his loved ones are very concerned about him. My office has placed inquires with both the United States Department of State and the Federal Bureau of Investigation trying to get any information possible.

“While my office works to get more details, I would ask everyone to pray for Andy’s safety and to pray for the comfort of his family back in Lawrence County.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

