Birmingham Fire fights house fire in Fairfield

Fairfield fire investigation
Fairfield fire investigation(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews assisted Fairfield Fire Wednesday by fighting a house fire in Fairfield city limits.

A BFRS chief said the fire destroyed the large two-story house on Hillside Drive. Firefighters said no one was injured.

Fairfield fire investigation
Fairfield fire investigation(WBRC)

The chief said Birmingham worked the house fire on behalf of Fairfield because all of Fairfield’s units were tied up on a huge apartment fire on Fairfax Drive.

