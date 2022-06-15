LawCall
Birmingham crews repaving streets, parking temporarily restricted

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham, with Dunn Construction, started street paving projects on Wednesday, June 15, and will continue on June 16. Parking is not allowed during this project, which will take about a week to complete.

The streets are listed below:

  • 13th Avenue South from Richard Arrington Jr Blvd (21st Street) to 17th Street South (some portions of this segment were previously completed)
  • 15th Avenue South from Richard Arrington Jr Blvd (21st Street) to 21st Way South
  • 19th Street South from 11th Ave. South to 14th Ave. South
  • 16th Street South from 11th Ave. South to 12th Ave. South
  • 14th Street South from 14th Ave. South to 16th Ave. South

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

