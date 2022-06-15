Birmingham crews repaving streets, parking temporarily restricted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham, with Dunn Construction, started street paving projects on Wednesday, June 15, and will continue on June 16. Parking is not allowed during this project, which will take about a week to complete.

The streets are listed below:

13th Avenue South from Richard Arrington Jr Blvd (21st Street) to 17th Street South (some portions of this segment were previously completed)

15th Avenue South from Richard Arrington Jr Blvd (21st Street) to 21st Way South

19th Street South from 11th Ave. South to 14th Ave. South

16th Street South from 11th Ave. South to 12th Ave. South

14th Street South from 14th Ave. South to 16th Ave. South

