Birmingham City Schools: 2 weapons found at Wenonah High School

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two weapons were found at Wenonah High School in Birmingham on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to leaders with Birmingham City Schools.

Several dozen students are currently enrolled in summer school classes at Wenonah High School.

Birmingham City Schools released this statement:

“As a result of our safety and security protocols in Birmingham City Schools, our security team discovered two weapons today at Wenonah High School. One weapon was discovered with a metal detector. Another weapon was discovered shortly afterwards during a random search of the building. Police were called and the students connected with the weapons have been suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing.”

