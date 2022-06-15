LawCall
Auburn delivering ‘Bad News’ to College World Series

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn is Omaha bound! The Tigers for the second time in three seasons are going to the College World Series.

Some didn’t think this would be Auburn’s year, but the team continues to advance.

Each year a team will have their motto- words to live by really. Well for Auburn Baseball this season it’s “Bad news” and they’re delivering it all the way to the College World Series.

Auburn was picked to finish last this season in the SEC West.

“Having that in the back of our mind, it just kind stuck with us, when somebody tells you that, you don’t like it,” Infielder and Hoover grad, Sonny DiChiara said.

The chip on their shoulder turned into a chant - you’ll hear the team break the huddle like this each game.

“Bad News on three, one to three, Bad News!”

“You know we’ve been saying ‘bad news’ all season,” Coach Butch Thompson said. “They thought it was us trying to be tough guys, but really it’s Bad News Bears, I have friends back home and alumni saying ‘one more Buttermaker, one more Buttermaker.’”

Thompson is referring to coach Buttermaker in the 1970′s classic Bad News Bears- a movie about an underdog baseball team making it to the championship.

Just like the movie, Auburn continues to claw its way to glory, advancing to the CWS with a Bad News Bears jersey in tow.

“We have had it in the locker room, started bringing it in the dugout, I think it suits us,” DiChiara said.

Thompson was even wearing the jersey after Monday’s game three win over Oregon State.

“I had it on a while ago, it didn’t fit me well, but I had it on,” Thompson said.

So I guess you can say Auburn is fine being the bearers of bad news.

It’s gotten them this far, and as Thompson says they “Ain’t done yet.”

“Just thankful, our program is thankful,” Thompson said.

“Its inexplainable, man. I’m so excited to compete with these guys and be with this group, we are so strong,” DiChiara said. “Everybody is there for each other, it’s been life changing for sure.”

Auburn takes on Ole Miss Saturday in the first round, first pitch is 6:00 p.m. central.

