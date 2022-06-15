LawCall
Anniston woman dies following accident on U.S. 431

(WAFF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEBURNE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston woman died following a multi-vehicle crash in Cleburne County on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said 38-year-old Nyelshulia V. Lewis, was seriously injured when her SUV collided head-on with another car. Lewis was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to troopers.

Prior to the collision, investigators said the other driver struck a different car.

The other two drivers and two passengers were taken to a hospital.

The accident happened at 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 431 near the 217 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Heflin. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

