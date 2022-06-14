VIDEO: Robbery investigation at Honey Baked Ham in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a robbery investigation.

Detectives said on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, a man entered the Honey Baked Ham at 7001 Crestwood Boulevard, and demanded money from an employee.

Officers said while demanding money, the suspect kept his hand inside of one of his pockets. The man ran off when he was unsuccessful in stealing any money, according to Birmingham Police.

The suspect’s description was the following: blue hoodie with the word “Reebok” in white, black jeans, navy blue Adidas with red stripes, clear latex gloves, blue hospital mask, and a low haircut.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

