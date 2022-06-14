LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

VIDEO: Robbery investigation at Honey Baked Ham in Birmingham

Robbery investigation SOURCE: Birmingham Police
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a robbery investigation.

Detectives said on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, a man entered the Honey Baked Ham at 7001 Crestwood Boulevard, and demanded money from an employee.

Officers said while demanding money, the suspect kept his hand inside of one of his pockets. The man ran off when he was unsuccessful in stealing any money, according to Birmingham Police.

The suspect’s description was the following: blue hoodie with the word “Reebok” in white, black jeans, navy blue Adidas with red stripes, clear latex gloves, blue hospital mask, and a low haircut.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows incident between BPD officer and woman SOURCE: Austin Carter
Birmingham Police responds after video shows altercation between officer, woman
Clare Huddleston - 11 A.M. Anchor
Clare Huddleston announced as anchor of WBRC’s 11 a.m. newscast to debut later this fall
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute
Shooting at High Pointe Apartments
B’ham PD: 24 year old dies following shooting at apartment complex pool
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

Robbery investigation SOURCE: Birmingham Police
Robbery investigation SOURCE: Birmingham Police
Tuscaloosa credit union robbery.
Tuscaloosa PD, FBI investigating after cash stolen from credit union over the weekend
Irene Harper Tutten recently passed away in Hoover.
Jefferson Co. Coroner locates family of Hoover woman who recently died
Boutwell Auditorium served as a cooling station Tuesday.
City of Birmingham opens cooling station