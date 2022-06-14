LawCall
Tuscaloosa PD, FBI investigating after cash stolen from credit union over the weekend

Tuscaloosa credit union robbery.
Tuscaloosa credit union robbery.(Source: Tuscaloosa Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Employees of the Tuscaloosa County Credit Union on 7th Street called police at 7:17 a.m. on June 13 after discovering a break-in, believed to occur over the weekend.

Police say entry had to the building had been forced, and an undisclosed amount of cash was reported stolen.

The FBI and Tuscaloosa Police are investigating.

Tuscaloosa credit union robbery.
Tuscaloosa credit union robbery.(Source: Tuscaloosa Police)

Police ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in this area over the weekend to please call TPD at 205-349-2121.

