Tuscaloosa native, officer death serves as reminder of what officers do everyday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The shock of losing a police officer anywhere, anytime is always difficult to accept especially when it hits close to home. By now many of you have heard of Meridian, Mississippi Officer Kennis Croom’s death after responding to a domestic call. Croom was a native of Tuscaloosa. Croom’s death is a reminder of what our men and women in blue risk for us everyday on the front lines.

We begin with the story of Major Heath Clark of the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a 24-year veteran and who has answered more than his share of domestic-related calls.

Major Clark estimates the Tuscaloosa Police Department answered around 2,000 domestic related calls last year and will likely reach around 1,700 this year. Of all the 911 calls police respond to, fights between couples are inherently dangerous because they are often unpredictable, especially when there’s a weapon involved.

“It does put us more on edge. It gives us more scenarios to run through and it may affect their reaction when they first get out with the suspect but at the same time, the downside to that is it’s not necessarily a quicker response, it just muddies the water a bit for the officers responding,” said Major Clark.

Major Clark says even though he didn’t personally know Croom, the police profession is a family and he feels the loss in a very deep way.

